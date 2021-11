The village of Shishmaref, in Northern Alaska, may have to be relocated due to rising temperatures, thawing permafrost, and rapid coastal erosion.

Denis, who has lived here for 20 years, says he hopes the rest of the world takes notice before other communities are lost to the water.

Video by Justin Rowlatt, Camilla Horrox, Peter Murtaugh, Shrai Popat

Graphics by David Austin, Alexandra Ostasiewicz