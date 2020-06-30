'Flippers united people in the joy of skating'

Opened in 1979, Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace was a stomping ground for anyone and everyone in Los Angeles, from children to celebrities.

It hosted kids' birthday parties in the day and turned into club at night, which attracted the likes of Cher, Prince, and many more.

Liberty Ross, daughter of Flipper's owner Ian Ross, talks about what inspired her to gather these nostalgic photos. She also hopes to reopen the legendary roller rink next year to bring back "harmonious" spaces for roller skaters.