Millions of Halloween costumes go out of style after a single night - especially for outfits evoking hit shows or movies of the moment.

According to a 2019 study by a Hubbub, UK-based retailers are set to generate 2,000 tonnes of plastic on throwaway costumes in a single year.

So just how bad is Halloween textile waste - and what should you do with your costume now?

Video produced by Man Sum Lai