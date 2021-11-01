A group of women have become social media stars after discovering they were dating the same man.

When the trio found they shared a boyfriend, they soon dumped him and discovered he was not the only thing they had in common, as they also shared a passion for travel.

They set about planning a road trip and renovating an old school bus to call home, before taking to the road and documenting their journey through Instagram and blog posts.

Now firm friends, they have a community of more than 66,000 followers who they regularly share their adventures, travel tips and advice with.