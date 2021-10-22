A woman has died and a man has been injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico film set.

Police in the US state of New Mexico said Mr Baldwin discharged the weapon during filming for the 19th Century western Rust.

A woman who has been named as 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the film's director of photography, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. A man, the film's director, has been receiving emergency care.

A spokesperson for Mr Baldwin told AP news agency the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.