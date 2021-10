In the 16 months since Chrissy Gibson was diagnosed with Covid-19, she has had to re-learn many aspects of her life. How to walk, how to talk, how to live.

She is one of the millions of long Covid patients, who despite no longer testing positive for the virus, continue to have life-altering side effects like memory loss.

This is how long Covid has changed her life.

Video by Angélica Casas