Can social media help solve the Gabby Petito case?

Gabrielle (Gabby) Petito was reported missing on 11 September by her parents. Online sleuths picked up her case soon after.

TikTokers analysed every social media footprint Petito left behind. Spotify playlists, Instagram pictures and more, trying to find out what happened to her. Now they have switched their target to Petito's missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Haley Toumaian, a TikToker with 650,000 followers, shared her process in searching information for the case.

But are there risks that come with amateur sleuthing?

Video produced and edited by Man Sum Lai