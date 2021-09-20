Fauci looks to boost vaccines as US infections rise

White House coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci is urging more Americans to get vaccinated as confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 continue to rise.

He said some 70 million Americans entitled to the vaccine had not taken it, so this was "an outbreak of the unvaccinated".

Dr Fauci told BBC World News: "If ever there was a time to get a Covid-19 vaccine it is right now before we get into the colder months of the late fall and the early winter."

The US daily death toll has risen above 2,000 in the US for the first time since February.