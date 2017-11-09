BBC News

Biden calls Australian PM 'that fellow down under'

US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the Australian prime minister's name during a video conference.

He referred to Scott Morrison as "that fellow down under" after addressing his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, on first-name terms.

Their virtual meeting had been held to discuss the Aukus security pact in the Asia-Pacific between the three nations.

Read more: UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US & Canada