Colorado City has been ordered to pay $3 million dollars in compensation to a woman with dementia who was injured by police.

Karen Garner, now 75 years old, suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken arm when two police officers in Colorado arrested her for shoplifting last year.

Video recordings captured the arrest, as well as the officers later laughing about the incident.

