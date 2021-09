When Alyssa Bermudez moved to Australia from the US, she was frequently asked about the 9/11 attacks in New York, her home city.

An idea of creating a memoir in a comic book style came to her. Alyssa has published Big Apple Diaries - based on the diary she wrote as a 12-year-old - to show how her 9/11 experience was a catalyst for change in her life.

Video by Britt Yip