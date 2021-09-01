General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan
Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict.
"I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost more than 200 troops under his command during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
