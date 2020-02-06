Elation greeted Dontae Sharpe as he walked out of prison a free man, 26 years after being wrongly convicted of murder.

But proving his innocence was only the first step down a long road. As he tries to rebuild his life - and to hold the system accountable - there's still one thing eluding him.

This film was created by Chelsea Bailey, Hannah Long-Higgins and Shrai Popat

Additional filming by Eric Preston, Fusion Films and Spencer Zachary. Graphics and animation by Sarah Scott

Dontae Sharpe is currently a R.I.S.E. Fellow with Forward Justice where he advocates for criminal justice reform in North Carolina.