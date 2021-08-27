During two decades of war, the United States had employed thousands of Afghans to help US troops, diplomats and aid workers. While some have arrived in the US on Special Immigration Visas, their families have stayed behind.

The BBC spoke to Afghans who worked for the US military during the conflict and are now living in Texas. These are their desperate pleas for help as they seek to get loved ones out of Afghanistan.

They spoke anonymously, fearing retaliation from the Taliban.

Video by Angélica M Casas