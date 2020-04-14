A former executive assistant to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has broken her anonymity and called for accountability over his alleged sexual harassment.

She told CBS This Morning that Mr Cuomo had groped, kissed and touched her.

Ms Commisso, 32, called for Mr Cuomo, 63, to be held accountable for his actions.

Mr Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

