New York State Attorney General Letitia James detailed the experiences of several female staff working under Governor Andrew Cuomo in a news conference announcing the findings of a four-month investigation.

Ms James said the governor had violated state and federal laws.

In response, Mr Cuomo denied touching anyone inappropriately and vowed to stay in office, even though President Joe Biden has called on his fellow Democrat to stand down.

Biden says Governor Cuomo should resign over harassment report