CDC director Rochelle Walensky says vaccines worked in Provincetown
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tells the BBC that the outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, showed that vaccines helped protect people from serious illness and death amid an "immense amount of exposure".
Nearly 75% of Covid cases documented in the tourist town in July were people who had been fully vaccinated - and of those, only four people required hospital treatment.
