Wildfires: Firefighters battle blaze from top of moving train
In California, firefighters are fighting the state's largest wildfire from atop a moving train. Wildfires continue to rage throughout the western US and Canada and even cities on the east coast are feeling the effects.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada