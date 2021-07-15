Angela Merkel and four US presidents

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making her farewell visit to Washington DC after nearly 16 years in office, during which time she has worked with four previous US presidents.

Her tenure heralded a warm transatlantic friendship, marked by occasional spats over Germany's military spending, climate change and financial recovery policies.

Ms Merkel isn't running again in this September's German parliamentary election, and this last White House bilateral could be a litmus test for both nations going forward.

