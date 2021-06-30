The search for survivors in the rubble of Champlain Tower apartment complex in Miami is continuing around the clock with rescuers still hoping to find people alive, Lt Governor of Florida, Jeanette Nunez, has said.

She told BBC World News: "They are digging as if there are survivors there. They are still remaining hopeful, but it is indeed a terrible tragedy all around."

She said reports that a letter in April had warned of worsening damage to the building were "concerning" and would form part of the investigation.