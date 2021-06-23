Historic drought hits the Hoover Dam

The largest reservoir in the US has fallen to the lowest level in history.

The troubling milestone at Lake Mead, which is formed by the Hoover Dam, is the latest consequence of the drought plaguing the western US.

Millions rely on the dam as a source of water and energy.

