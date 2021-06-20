US Navy uses 40,000lb explosive to test warship in 'Full Ship Shock Trial'
The United States Navy has been carrying out 'Full Ship Shock Trials' off the country's east coast.
The 40,000lb (18,143kg) explosion was detonated as part of a test to assess the aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford's ability to withstand battle conditions.
The US Geological Survey registered the explosion as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.
Following the trials, the warship will return to a dry dock to under go 'modernisation, maintenance, and repairs.
