Illinois chemical plant fire being left to burn out to stop spillage into river
A huge fire at a chemical plant in the US is being left to burn out on its own to avoid polluting a nearby river.
Firefighters in Illinois are managing the blaze but limiting their use of water to stop runoff causing an "environmental nightmare".
Officials said the plant was full of chemicals including lead, nitrogen and the components of anti-freeze.
It could take several days for the products to burn out.
