The renowned New York Philharmonic symphony orchestra has been on hiatus for the past year due to the pandemic, but finally got to play in front of an audience last weekend in Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery.

The event is part of an on-going series called Death of Classical, which brings classical music to unconventional venues, usually cemeteries and catacombs.

"We don't really know who's listening beyond the people who we can see," said Max Zeugner, the philharmonic's associate principal bassist.

