US Vice-President Kamala Harris is due to hold talks with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute told BBC World News he thought both sides would be trying to figure out what the framework was going to be for a new relationship.

“When Donald Trump was president, there was only one thing Mexico had to do and that to was control migration, just a hard stop at the southern border of Mexico,” he said.

“And now it's more complex with the Biden administration.”

Ms Harris had also visited Guatemala on her first overseas trip since taking office where she warned would-be migrants not to try to enter the United States illegally.