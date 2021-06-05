Facebook's Nick Clegg explains former US President Donald Trump's suspension
Former US President Donald Trump was barred indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram in January, in the wake of posts made during the US Capitol Riots.
Following criticism from Facebook's Oversight Board, the company has clarified Mr Trump will be suspended from both sites for two years.
Facebook's vice-president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, explained the decision to the BBC's Amol Rajan.
