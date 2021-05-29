Footage shows US flight attendant being attacked by passenger
A dispute over Southwest Airlines' mask policy led to a passenger punching a flight attendant.
Incidents like these have been on the rise in the US, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
There have been 2,500 reports of "unruly behaviour" by passengers in 2021, says the agency, compared to 100-150 during a typical year. Most of the incidents were related to the federal mask mandate.
