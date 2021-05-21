US v Canada: Who won the vaccine rollout?
The BBC's Ritu Prasad and Holly Honderich take a look at the vaccine rollout in their respective countries - from Canada's race to catch up on jabs to the US' odd vaccination incentives. So what's the final Covid grade for these North American neighbours?
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada