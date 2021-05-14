Liz Cheney has been one of the few Republicans in Congress who have been a vocal critic of Donald Trump's stance on the US election result and continued to hold him responsible for the riot at the Capitol in January.

But this week her colleagues voted to dismiss her from her senior leadership role.

The BBC's Ros Atkins says Congresswoman Cheney's removal shows how tight a grip the former president still has on the Republican Party.

Here he explains what the move says about the party and its immediate future.