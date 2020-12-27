What chicken, ketchup and chlorine have in common
The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and changed consumer behaviour, and Americans are now scrambling to get their hands on certain products.
"I don't know how North Carolina is going to survive," said one disappointed customer after finding out his favourite restaurant sandwich wasn't available due to a chicken shortage.
Other shortages are threatening summer pool season and causing renovation sticker shock.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada