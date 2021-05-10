BBC News

'I'm ashamed my father was a Capitol Hill rioter'

Over the past five years, Robyn Sweet became more concerned as her father became immersed in far-right conspiracy theories. Then she saw the picture of him in handcuffs inside the US Capitol building on 6 January.

Douglas Sweet declined to be interviewed by the BBC.

He is one of hundreds of pro-Trump protesters who stormed the US Capitol four months ago. We look at how many people have been arrested, and ask what punishment they might face.

Video by Roderick MaCleod

US & Canada