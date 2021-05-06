US has given 'huge signal of support' to Ukraine
The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Ukraine represents a huge signal of support for the Ukrainian people and government, Nina Jankowicz, an Eastern European analyst and Global Fellow at The Wilson Centre has said.
She told BBC World News the US had made clear its opposition to "Russian aggression" and its support for the Ukrainian government's "efforts to democratise and root out corruption".
