Actor Elliot Page says transitioning has allowed him to "feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time".

The Oscar-nominated star of Juno has opened up about coming out as a trans man in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He told Winfrey it was "crucial and important" to announce his transition at a time when the trans community is facing a "horrible backlash".

It was his first TV interview since he announced his transition in an open letter on social media in December.