Elliot Page to Oprah Winfrey: 'I feel comfortable in my body for the first time.'
Actor Elliot Page says transitioning has allowed him to "feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time".
The Oscar-nominated star of Juno has opened up about coming out as a trans man in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
He told Winfrey it was "crucial and important" to announce his transition at a time when the trans community is facing a "horrible backlash".
It was his first TV interview since he announced his transition in an open letter on social media in December.
