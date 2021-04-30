Biden rally in Georgia disrupted by protesters

President Joe Biden's speech in Georgia was disrupted by protesters chanting "End detention now" and "Abolish ICE", in reference to the US immigration enforcement agency.

"I agree with you!" Mr Biden told the demonstrators at the drive-in rally in Duluth. "I'm working on it, man! Give me another five days!”

It is not clear what the Democratic president meant. In January, he signed an executive order instructing the justice department to end federal contracts with private prisons, though the directive did not apply to detention centres for undocumented immigrants.