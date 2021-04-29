US President Joe Biden's sweeping investment plan for jobs, education and social care has left some commentators comparing him to the Franklin D Roosevelt, said Dr Thomas Gift.

Roosevelt's New Deal economic plan helped pull the US out of recession in the 1930s, but Dr Gift, an associate professor, at the UCL Centre on US Politics, said the Biden plan was likely to face opposition from Republicans.

He told BBC World News: "Republicans will insist that this would cultivate a reliance on government, not just among the poor but among the middle and working classes."