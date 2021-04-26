Hundreds of people have gathered in a US park to take part in a pool noodle battle over the right to use the name Josh.

Josh Swain, a 22-year-old student from Arizona, jokingly messaged dozens of people who share his name, challenging them to a fight.

A year later, hundreds of people called Josh arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska, to battle for the popular name.

A four-year-old nicknamed "Little Josh" was eventually declared the winner.