Bodycam footage of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old
Chicago police have released graphic footage of an officer shooting dead a 13-year-old boy in a dark alley.
Adam Toledo was shot once in the chest on 29 March.
Small protests were held on Thursday evening around Chicago, hours after the city's mayor appealed for calm.
