Daunte Wright's family: 'He was loved, he was ours'
Members of the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by US police on Sunday, have given an emotional news conference.
His aunt, mother, and the mother of Mr Wright's child, were joined by the family of George Floyd, who also died after being arrested by police in Minnesota.
