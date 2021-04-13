The US Capitol police officer Billy Evans, who was killed in a recent attack, was "an amazing guy", his life-long friend Jason LaForest has said.

William "Billy" Evans, who had been a member of the Capitol Police for 18 years, died when a vehicle was rammed into officers at the Capitol.

Mr LaForest told BBC World News that Billy Evans had wanted to be a Capitol police officer from a young age.

"Billy was an amazing guy, always, even from the time he was a teenager. He had a phenomenal sense of humour and an ability to make friends with people at all paths of life and all levels of government."