Dozens of migrant women have alleged that they faced unnecessarily invasive gynaecological procedures without proper consent whilst being held at a US immigration detention centre. In December 2020, over 40 women submitted testimonies seeking to bring a class action lawsuit, with 34 alleging unnecessarily invasive gynaecological procedures. The BBC explores these allegations.

