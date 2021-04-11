A black US army lieutenant has filed a lawsuit against two police officers who pointed their guns at him and pepper-sprayed his face during a traffic stop.

Lt Caron Nazario was pulled over while wearing his uniform in December in Windsor, Virginia.

A police report says his car was stopped for not displaying a licence plate, but a temporary one is visible.

