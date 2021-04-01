Children dropped over US border wall

US authorities have released a video showing two children being dropped over a 14ft (4.2 m) wall by alleged smugglers at the US-Mexico border in New Mexico.

The children, siblings from Ecuador, were taken to hospital by border patrol agents and are now in the care of the US authorities.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said she was “appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night.”

US authorities are now working with law enforcement in Mexico to identify the people seen dropping the children.