A driver spins doughnuts on a quiet street
A driver spins doughnuts and smokes their tyres on a quiet street, as spectators stand by watching.
Local residents complain about the noise and dangers of street racing and stunt driving, which have increased in several US towns and cities during the coronavirus pandemic. But police often find it difficult to break up gatherings.
This footage was provided by Vengeance Auto Club, whose founder says his members do stunts to "express themselves".
