Driver spins doughnuts and blocks bridge in Atlanta
In this footage from 4 July 2020, a driver doing doughnuts in Atlanta, Georgia brings traffic to a standstill on an overpass.
Joe Koufman, who witnessed the incident and shot this video, says the gathering was broken up by police soon afterwards.
Atlanta residents and city councillors have raised concerns that such episodes can endanger innocent bystanders - or block access to emergency vehicles, as well as regular traffic.
