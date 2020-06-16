George Floyd: Chauvin case is 'trial of century'

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the US police officer accused of killing George Floyd in May, has wide implications, Prof David Schultz, of Hamline University, says.

He set out how he expected the prosecution and defence to outline their cases and told BBC World News: "It is always easy for people to say there is a trial of the century - but in many ways this is the trial of the century both in terms of pop culture, in terms of policing, putting policing and racism on trial in the United States.

"And although technically this is only a case about one person accused of killing another, clearly it has taken on larger implications in Minnesota, the US and globally."