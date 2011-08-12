Moment Asian American army veteran shows his scars

An Asian American army veteran took the step of removing his shirt during a town hall meeting in Ohio to show the scars he sustained during his service.

Saying that people have previously told him he doesn't look "American enough", Lee Wong told the West Chester Township Board of Trustees he would demonstrate ''what patriotism looks like".

The 69-year-old's remarks came amid a series of US demonstrations opposing hate crimes against Asian Americans following the Atlanta spa shootings, where many of fatalities were women of Asian descent.