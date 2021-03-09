The attorneys selecting the jurors for the in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd will face a difficult task, Derrick Johnson, the CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has said.

They would need to find 12 people who could come to the table without any bias and that was difficult because you cannot read people's minds, he said.

He told BBC World News: "How well prepared the attorneys are in selecting individuals who will serve on a jury will absolutely determine the outcome of the case."

Mr Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They will stand trial later this year.