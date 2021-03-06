CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Harry, Meghan and Oprah

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in for Oprah Winfrey’s two hour interview special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah runs a media empire estimated to be worth nearly $2bn and the programme offers an enormous global audience for the couple.

Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor of the news channel CNN, was interviewed by Oprah in 2005.

She says Oprah’s interview style is empathetic and, while not an investigative reporter, her interviews are "forensically researched" – and that Meghan and Harry won’t be given an easy ride despite their friendship.

Camera: Tony Jolliffe

Digital Editor: Emily Brooks

Producer: Bernadette Kitterick.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.