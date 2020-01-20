Millions around the globe are expected to tune in for Oprah Winfrey’s two hour interview special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah runs a media empire estimated to be worth nearly two billion dollars and the programme provides an enormous global audience for the couple.

Christiane Amanpour, the Chief International Anchor of the news channel CNN was interviewed by Oprah in 2005.

She says Oprah’s interview style is empathetic and although she is not an investigative reporter, her interviews are "forensically researched" and that Meghan and Harry won’t be given an easy ride despite their friendship.

