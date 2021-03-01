Donald Trump could become a 'kingmaker'

There is a lot of support for Donald Trump to become a future kingmaker, Greg Swenson, of Republicans Overseas UK, says.

The former president made his first major speech since leaving office, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Florida, over the weekend, hinting he might run again.

Mr Swenson told BBC World News Mr Trump remained very popular with the party - but it was early days and there were other candidates.

"There is a lot of support for him to be a kingmaker in the party," he said.